From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Three Domestic Cases Over The Weekend, One Outside Quarantine

Photo by John Pearson

Three new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. While there were no cases on Friday, there was one quarantined case on Saturday, followed by two on Sunday, one of whom was outside of quarantine at diagnosis.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 63 people are currently in quarantine, with another 33 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 7.6, down from 9.3 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 2.5, up from 2.2 last week.

128,645 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of June 11th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 86,326 vaccinations are underway, while 214,971 people have received at least the first dose.

Further, plans are in motion for some 40,000 people to be vaccinated this week alone, RÚV reports.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.