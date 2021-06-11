From Iceland — Iceland’s Herd Immunity Is Progressing Well

Photo by Lögreglan

Iceland’s herd immunity is progressing well, Þórólfur Guðnason, the chief epidemiologist, states in an interview with Vísir.

“We have good herd immunity. That’s quite clear. But we may not have developed complete herd immunity in these youngest age groups.”

Young people still waiting for their vaccinations

In the next two weeks, the vaccination schedule is aiming to vaccinate everyone born from 1975 until 2005. Þórólfur says that he would like to see 60 to 70 percent vaccinated in the youngest group, but insists that this will be achieved in the next two weeks as the vaccinations progress.

He says the situation is looking quite good now, as there have been few to no diagnoses in the last few days. “If we look at the last week, there have been nine who have been diagnosed in Iceland and all in quarantine. Relatively few [infections] at the border, so this is a good thing.”

Vaccinations run like clockwork

Þórólfur explains that the vaccinations are going well. “We see that with those who are fifty years and older, there is 95 percent who have received at least one injection, and many are fully vaccinated. The proportion is a bit lower for the younger groups. Under the age of forty, about forty percent have received at least one injection. It’s progressing, so I think it looks really good.”

If everything goes according to plan, Iceland could reach herd immunity within July, when all of the remaining groups are vaccinated and have gone through the amount of time it takes for developing antibodies.

