From Iceland — Loosened Restrictions For The Month Of June

The Minister of Health announced this morning to Vísir, after a government meeting, that new COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented on June 15th. 300 people will be able to gather, the two-meter social distancing rule will be reduced to one meter, and nightclubs can stay open until midnight with guests leaving by one o’clock.

Relaxation of restrictions

With the last weeks seeing a significant reduction in new domestic cases, the Minister of Health, Svandís Svavardóttir, has announced a loosening of regulations beginning June 15th. These new regulations will last for two weeks, until June 29th. However, the Minister noted that they still plan to lift all domestic restrictions at the beginning of next month. They also plan to have all children with chronic illnesses, ages twelve to fifteen, be offered vaccinations by the middle of June.

A memorandum from the Chief Epidemiologist announced that “The situation in Iceland regarding the pandemic Covid-19 is good.” However, the Minister mentions that the regulations at the border are not intended to change for the next two weeks, as they continue to expect a negative PCR test and quarantine until results are received.

Restaurants open later and gathering sizes broaden

Pertaining to the new regulations, Svandís explains that gatherings can rise from 150 to 300 people, with people sitting side by side, and that the new one-meter distancing rule does not apply to seated events; however, people will be required to wear masks at such gatherings. The Ministry of Health states: “Sitting events include theatres, sporting events, religious and philosophical events, conferences, and the like.”

Additionally, restaurants and bars’ opening hours have been extended by an hour. They can now stay open until midnight with guests leaving by one o’clock. The social distancing rule will also be reduced from two meters to one.

