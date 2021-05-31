From Iceland — Man Drowned In Waterfall In The Westfjords

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, a middle-aged man drowned in Svuntufoss, a waterfall in the fjord of Patreksfjörður. An announcement from the Westfjords Police states that the accident happened at 12 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Dangerous currents in Svuntufoss

According to Vísir, the man was travelling with other people and had gone into the ravine under the waterfall of Svuntufoss. Unfortunately, he went into the water, fell, and got caught in a large current. People rushed to help immediately, but the man was, according to reports, already unconscious when he came back to the surface.

Locals called for help and started with resuscitation attempts, which continued until the man was transported to Landspítalinn in Reykjavík by the Coast Guard helicopter.

Further investigations by the police

Sadly, he was later pronounced dead in the hospital. The police in the Westfjords are investigating the cause of the accident and the family of the deceased has been notified. His name will not be announced yet.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.