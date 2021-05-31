From Iceland — Viewing Hill Of The Eruption Evacuated

Viewing Hill Of The Eruption Evacuated

Published May 31, 2021

The main hill providing an up-close view of the eruption in Geldingdalur was evacuated last night due to the possibility of people becoming trapped from the lava flow.

Evacuation as prevention

The hill is located on the ridge between Geldingdalur and the valley south of Meradalur. Gunnar Schram, chief of police in Suðarnes, explained to mbl.is that the hill is expected to be surrounded by lava today or tomorrow and had to be evacuated to prevent visitors from becoming stuck on the hill.

Photographers forced to adapt

Photos at the volcano will never be the same—the hill was the primary factor in the copious amount of remarkable photos, as it permitted an unparalleled view into the core of the eruption. Unfortunately, vantage points for the eruption are going to begin to shift as lava flows through the valley. Gunnar mentions that “As the eruption progresses, it will naturally be more difficult to get close to this eruption crater.”

An expected outcome

For over a week now, they have expected the hill to become surrounded by lava. “This is not surprising. But of course, it is always a question of how this lava behaves and flows, and when this would happen,” says Gunnar.”

