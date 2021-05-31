From Iceland — Repeal Of Quarantine Hotel Regulations

Repeal Of Quarantine Hotel Regulations

Published May 31, 2021

Vísir

The regulation that required people arriving in Iceland from defined risk areas to quarantine for five days at a quarantine hotel was repealed at midnight last night, reports RÚV.

Quarantine options broadened

Now, quarantine can take place in a summer home, private home, or hotel that permits quarantine. The Minister of Justice’s regulation that banned unnecessary travel from defined risk areas also expires today.

However, those that arrived in the country from red risk areas last night are still required to quarantine for five days at a quarantine hotel and the quarantine hotels will remain open until at least June 15th.

