From Iceland — RVK Newscast #106: Lava Is Closing Off The Path!


RVK Newscast #106: Lava Is Closing Off The Path!

Published May 31, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

When we arrived at the volcano late on Sunday, we found out that the path to the mountain next to the volcano was about to be closed off due to lava overflow (!!!) In this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast, we discuss this, the brush fires, and also speak to Heidi, a reporter from the New Yorker. This and more.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
