From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Five New Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Five New Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published June 1, 2021

Pixabay/HelenJank

Five new domestic case of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. One of these people were outside of quarantine at diagnosis.

Two people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 212 people are currently in quarantine, with another 40 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 9.3, up from 7.1 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 2.2, down from 2.7 last week.

91,893 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 28th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 79,483 vaccinations are underway. 171,386 people have received at least the first dose, while 249,800 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

