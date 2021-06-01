From Iceland — New Travel Gift Available Today – Last One Mostly Used For Fast Food And Gas

Photo by Art Bicnick

Yesterday, last year’s travel gift, in Icelandic called ‘Ferðagjöf’, has expired and the statistics have been published. It is now clear that most Icelanders used their travel gifts for the most essential things: Chicken, pizza, and gas.

A new travel gift, with the same amount, has been released today.

Supporting the tourism industry

The travel gift is a 5,000 ISK electronic grant that has been given to all adult citizens by the Icelandic government. This measurement was taken at the beginning of the pandemic last year, in order to encourage people to travel domestically and support the tourism industry.

Instead of supporting the tourism industry directly, most Icelanders used their grant for fast food or gas. The Olís and N1 petrol stations, and the fast-food chains KFC and Dominos Pizza, received a total of almost 120 million ISK from the state.

Fly Over Iceland is the winner

According to RÚV, the popular flight simulator Fly Over Iceland is at the top, receiving 48 million ISK from the government, due to the travel gift.

The Icelandic Tourist Board stated that more than 215,000 Icelanders have downloaded their travel gift. In total, about 900 million have been spent out of the government’s pockets, with about 30,000 people having missed the opportunity to apply – though a new opportunity is coming today, as new travel gifts are handed out.

It is valid until the summer, up to and including 31 August 2021 with the same amount of 5,000 ISK.

