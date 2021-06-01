From Iceland — Icelanders Acquire New Names

Icelanders Acquire New Names

Published June 1, 2021

Brittnee Kiner
Words by
Photo by
Noemi Ehrat

The Icelandic Naming Committee recently approved several names to be introduced to the official register, allowing for integration into Icelandic culture.

Permission… granted

The names that were permitted include Gosi, Egilína, Haron, and Martel, according to Vísir. Additionally, the name Elizabeth was approved as a spelling for Elísabet. The committee did however express reservations, saying “the letter ‘z’ is not in the Icelandic alphabet and ‘th’ is not found in uncombined words in Icelandic.”

The one’s that got away

The middle name Krossá and the patronymic surname Thorsdóttir were also added to the official registry. However, not all names received nods of approval from the committee. The middle name Aliverti was turned away, being that the name had no origin in the Icelandic language or tradition.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
“Drop-In” Weddings In Grafarvogskirkja Starting In June

“Drop-In” Weddings In Grafarvogskirkja Starting In June

by

News
Whale Watching Has Resumed In Húsavík

Whale Watching Has Resumed In Húsavík

by

News
Demonstrators Attempt Conversation With Justice Minister At Open House, Are Denied

Demonstrators Attempt Conversation With Justice Minister At Open House, Are Denied

by

News
New Travel Gift Available Today – Last One Mostly Used For Fast Food And Gas

New Travel Gift Available Today – Last One Mostly Used For Fast Food And Gas

by

News
COVID Roundup: Five New Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Five New Domestic Cases, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
RVK Newscast #106: Lava Is Closing Off The Path!

RVK Newscast #106: Lava Is Closing Off The Path!

by

Show Me More!