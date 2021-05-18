From Iceland — Pride Flags Raised Across Reykjavik

Photo by Vísir

On Monday, the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, rainbow flags were raised outside of Höfði, city hall, and offices in Borgartún. The City of Reykjavík’s Human Rights Award was presented at Höfði on the same day.

Remembering past protest

Visír mentions that the event reminded many Icelanders of the former Vice President, Mike Pence, visit to Iceland in 2019 where crowds attempted to celebrate diversity and display their support for LGBTQ+ rights. This was in protest to Pence’s previous support for anti-LGBTQ+ policies that were expressed throughout his political career.

A unique coincidence

The raising of the flags came at an interesting time as the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, just arrived in Iceland this week for the Arctic Council meeting. However, Bjarni Brynjólfsson, the city’s information officer assured Vísir that the hoisting of the pride flags on Monday was not intentionally raised upon the Secretary of State´s arrival in Iceland.

