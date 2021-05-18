From Iceland — US Secretary of State Meets with Leaders Today

Photo by Vísir

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, arrived in Iceland yesterday to attend the Arctic Council meeting on Thursday, reported RÚV.

The Arctic Council and Russia as its leader

This morning, Blinken is attending a joint press conference with Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarsson, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development, in Harpa. Following this meeting, Blinken is expected to meet Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and afterward, he will meet the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

The primary purpose for the US Secretary of State’s visit is for the Arctic Council meeting on Thursday, where Iceland’s presidency of two years will come to an end. The presidency will then transition over to Russia – who will then hold the presidency for two years before the chairmanship will transition once again.

US Secretary of State introduced to Iceland’s climate action

Blinken and the Foreign Minister will visit the Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant later today to discuss the Carbfix project, showcasing the plant’s ability to capture carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and storing it in stone underneath the earth’s surface. A timely introduction to the possibilities of climate change-combatant technology, as the vulnerability of the Arctic region, continues to evolve.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.