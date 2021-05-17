From Iceland — RVK Newscast #103: New Cold War Meeting In Iceland And COVID At Eurovision

Photo by Art Bicnick

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will meet American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Iceland on May 20th, for a kind of New Cold War summit.

At least 22% of people in Iceland have now been vaccinated, and 28% of the nation have had their first shot.

And one member of Daði og Gagnamagnið — Iceland’s contribution to Eurovision — has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that perhaps the band will not even make it to the stage.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Location: Harbor in Reykjavík

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

