From Iceland — RVK Newscast #103: New Cold War Meeting In Iceland And COVID At Eurovision


RVK Newscast #103: New Cold War Meeting In Iceland And COVID At Eurovision

Published May 17, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will meet American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Iceland on May 20th, for a kind of New Cold War summit.

At least 22% of people in Iceland have now been vaccinated, and 28% of the nation have had their first shot.

And one member of Daði og Gagnamagnið — Iceland’s contribution to Eurovision — has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that perhaps the band will not even make it to the stage.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Location: Harbor in Reykjavík

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Iceland Holds Steady In ILGA Europe’s Ranking For Queer Rights

Iceland Holds Steady In ILGA Europe’s Ranking For Queer Rights

by

News
New Quarantine Hotel Opens

New Quarantine Hotel Opens

by

News
Member Of Icelandic Eurovision Team Diagnosed With Covid

Member Of Icelandic Eurovision Team Diagnosed With Covid

by

News
Foreign Minister Rules Out Boycotting Israel Over Gaza Attacks

Foreign Minister Rules Out Boycotting Israel Over Gaza Attacks

by

News
What’s In A Name? Nonbinary People In Iceland Finding Their Voice

What’s In A Name? Nonbinary People In Iceland Finding Their Voice

by

News
COVID Roundup: Nine New Cases Over The Weekend, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Nine New Cases Over The Weekend, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!