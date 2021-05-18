From Iceland — VIDEO: Demonstrators Show Solidarity With Palestine At Summit Meeting

Photo by Art Bicnick Andie Sophia Fontaine

Some 60 people gathered in front of Harpa Concert Hall this morning, where US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Iceland’s Foreign Minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, as demonstrators show their solidarity with Palestine.

Attendees included Efling chair Solveig Anna Jónsdóttir and Hatari frontman Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson. The Grapevine spoke with both of them, and two Palestinians, on why they showed up today and what they would like to see Iceland do about the situation in Gaza.

As the motorcade approached, a motorcycle policeman rode his bike into the crowd with sirens blaring and then rode away. It is unclear what the purpose of this was, but fortunately no one was injured. This moment can be seen at approximately 4:25 of the video.

The crowd chanted “Free, free Palestine” and other slogans as the motorcade arrived in front of Harpa. The event was peaceful, and no arrests were made while the Grapevine was there.

You can watch the video here and in the banner.

The Israeli Defense Force attacks on Gaza have been a heated subject around the world, and Iceland is no exception. Last Friday, the Social Democrats issued a statement condemning the air attacks, saying in part: “The Social Democratic parliamentary party urges the Icelandic government to send a clear message that international law must be respected and that peaceful solutions be sought in the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians”.

