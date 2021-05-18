From Iceland — The Fire Brigade Rescues Parrot; Arrests Horse

Photo by Slökkvilið höfuðborgarsvæðisins

The fire brigade in the capital area was in for a surprise yesterday when they were called to rescue an adventure-seeking parrot and a horse on a swimming trip in Elliðavatn, Vísir reports.

Parrot on the run

Yesterday, firefighters reported the extraordinary mission on Facebook, stating that ambulances have been called out for various projects, including 23 priority projects and twelve Covid transports. The report states, “Most notable was the rescue of a parrot that had presumably escaped from its cage and decided to explore the world. He was sitting wisely up in a tree when firefighters managed to catch him.”

Plunging horse arrested

About the horse, the fire department reported, “The horse was out when we arrived at the scene and it was arrested by the police.” It is unclear whether the horse still remains in custody.

