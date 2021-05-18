From Iceland — Play Obtains Operating License

Photo by Play Facebook

The proposed low-cost airline Play has finally obtained its operating license from the Icelandic Transport Authority. Play has come a long way since its rebranding from WAB air (“We Are back”) in 2019, originating from the two former WOW air executives, Arnar Már Magnússon and Sveinn Ingi Steinþórsson, after WOW air went bankrupt in March 2019.

Time to Play

According to Morgunblaðið, the registration for the company’s first aircraft, an Airbus A321 Neo, was completed on Saturday night, Icelandic time. The new aircraft has the registration number TF-AEW and will now go to a shelter where it will be painted in the typical red Play colors. The aircraft will then be flown to Iceland and is ready to start the company’s first scheduled flight.

Play aims to provide low-cost alternatives for consumers traveling to and from Iceland, as well as across the Atlantic. According to Birgur Jónsson, CEO of Play, the company intends to offer “competitive prices”. Furthermore, he wants to establish Play as an addition to the Icelandic aviation market.

Tickets supposedly soon on sale

COO Arnar Már Magnússon, the former CEO of Play, states, “We enjoyed excellent cooperation with the authorities, especially the Icelandic Transport Authority. It was an important milestone when we secured the support of AerCap and Airbus as they know the industry inside out and their support carries a lot of weight.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale shortly with the first flight scheduled on June 24th. Play will begin with flying to London, Paris, Copenhagen, Alicante, and Tenerife, from Keflavík Airport. Flights to the US are not confirmed yet, even though they may start later in the year. Play plans to operate six or seven aircrafts by the end of 2021.

This morning, Play has launched its destinations on its website; Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, London, and Tenerife. Additionally, people who signed up for the newsletter got the advantage to get 1,000 tickets that the company has decided to give away for free.

