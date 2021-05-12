From Iceland — Almost A Third Of Young People In Iceland Are Using Snus

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The sale of snus, nicotine pouches, have multiplied in recent years and it’s now estimated that one third of young people use snus, RÚV reports.

At the beginning of 2019, 64 kilos were imported per month and in July last year, twelve tonnes were imported. It is estimated that about 116 tonnes will be imported this year.

Consumption has increased sharply in the youngest age groups and there is little difference in use by gender.

Starting young

22% of high school students use snus and about a third of Icelanders aged 18-34 use snus daily. The use of mouth tobacco halved in recent years.

Lára G. Sigurðardóttir, doctor of public health sciences, explained on the TV show Kastljós that nicotine is one of the most well-known addictive substances and has various effects on the body.

She stated: “It releases adrenaline which raises blood pressure, heart rate and breathing rate, which gives a little kick. But it also passes into the brain and affects the well-being area of ​​the brain by releasing dopamine.

The brain does not reach full maturity until people are around 25 to 30 years old. So there are still a lot of nerve connections forming in the brain. It causes temperament changes, lack of concentration and affects learning ability and sleep.”

Stricter selling rules

As of now, there are no advertising restrictions on snus, unlike tobacco and alcohol. This means that snus can be shown in shops and doesn’t have to be hidden away.

This is soon to be remedied, as the Minister of Health has submitted a bill that will make it forbidden to advertise the pouches and keep them visible, except in specialty stores.

Viðar Hafsteinsson, an expert at the Office of the Medical Director of Health, says that it is very important that the bill is approved in this parliament so that it will be possible to work against increased consumption.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.