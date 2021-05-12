From Iceland — Free Draft Beer At Participating Pubs

Photo by Art Bicnick

The brewing company, Ölgerðin, has announced that they will be offering one free Carlsberg on tap at restaurants and pubs that the company is in collaboration with.

A new face for a classic

Ölgerðin recently changed the appearance and recipe of canned Carlsberg, effectively reducing its price at Vínbúðin in May, according to Fréttablaðið.

You get a Carlsberg, everyone gets a Carlsberg!

Any Icelanders that are over the legal drinking age of twenty are now able to claim one free Carlsberg straight from the tap at any of the nine participating restaurants in the Capital Area; eight are within Reykjavík and one is in Hafnarfjörður.

Those interested in claiming a glass of the Danish classic can download the Gefins app where all participating restaurants and pubs are listed, along with a satisfactory button to claim your beer.

Support local

The Carlsberg Group hopes that such an offer can draw Icelanders into the local pubs, aiming to encourage collaboration and solidarity within the restaurant industry.

