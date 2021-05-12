From Iceland — Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson Against Threatening Icelandic OnlyFans Creators

Photo by VÍSIR / VILHELM

Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson, MP for the Pirate Party, is opposed to the police threatening Icelandic OnlyFans content creators with confiscation of income and punishment. He believes that the prohibition of pornography should be removed from the Icelandic Penal Code.

The print, import, sale, and distribution of pornographic material can lead to fines and up to 6 months in jail, as pornography is technically illegal in Iceland.

Wrong to threaten OnlyFans creators with punishment

The Icelandic police are now investigating whether OnlyFans content falls under the same Penal Code. Helgi Hrafn believes that the provision should be abolished.

According to Vísir, he states, “If people who create and distribute porn on OnlyFans are people we care about, then we want to make sure that their rights are respected and that they have all the help that is available. We should not threaten confiscation, arrest, and imprisonment. It’s wrong, it’s completely wrong.”

He further mentions this should apply whether the OnlyFans creator distributing the material is doing so with informed consent or in a state of emergency, “Victims of such situations are no better off if their property is confiscated and they are investigated for sexual offenses.”

Victims should not be punished

He says the legislation is designed to protect the morals of the community but harms alleged victims in these situations. This is not the first time Helgi Hrafn has criticized the law and is in favor of abolishing “this accursed provision”.

Last autumn in the Icelandic parliament, he already criticized whether people who might be in forced situations should be punished and stated that pornography is a controversial taboo topic. Nevertheless, Helgi Hrafn insists that the maturity in the debate, whether the rights of citizens are at stake, is crucial.

As mentioned in our last report on this debated topic, the head of the prosecution department, Hulda Elsa Björgvinsdóttir says it would be necessary to examine each individual case to decide whether punishment could follow. A general decision for the prosecution of all Icelandic OnlyFans content creators can not be made yet.

