From Iceland — 2,500 Summer Jobs Created For Students

The Minister of Social Affairs announced yesterday that the Directorate of Labor developed 2,500 jobs for students this summer as a part of the Start a Job Campaign, Vísir reports.

A broader campaign

The Minister of Social Affairs, Ásmundur Einar Daðason, launched Start a Job last March. The campaign is similar to the one that ran last year during the pandemic, but is more extensive than the one before. Ásmundur explains that the jobs fall within “municipalities, public institutions, NGOs” along with “jobs for apprentices because they have had difficulty getting contracts.”

Students over the age of eighteen that are hired for the summer will be provided with a grant that is in alignment with current wage agreements for a full day’s pay. The employment period has also been extended to two and a half months, versus last year’s two months.

The supply will meet the demand

8,700 jobs have been registered in Start a Job, 1,700 more than they had initially anticipated. Ásmundur casts hope, stating that if these jobs are filled by the end of May, then more will be created so that students who need to work this summer are capable of doing so.

