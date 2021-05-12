From Iceland — RVK Newscast #102: The Fire Geyser Now Reach 300 Metres


RVK Newscast #102: The Fire Geyser Now Reach 300 Metres

Published May 12, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

According to the newest findings by Icelandic geologists, the fire geyser’s lava fountain, or number five as it’s called, reaches 300 metres now. Whereas in the beginning, it was around 200-250 metres. Additionally, the volcano is now twice the size than it used to be. The lava coming out of the volcano is around 13 cubic metres per second, but used to be around 5-8 cubic metres per second. We also flew our drone over Meradalir in the twilights, and it’s safe to say that the valley is changing rapidly.

Location: Fagradalsfjall

