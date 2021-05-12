From Iceland — Volcano Closed To The Public Today Due To Pathway Construction

Photo by Art Bicnick

The volcanic eruption at Geldingadalur will be closed today as rescue teams are constructing and updating the hiking trails.

The Chief of Police in Suðurnes reports on this on Facebook.

The trail has seen lots of use since the volcano started over two months ago and will need to be repaired before the summer where it is believed lots of tourists will come and visit.

According to statistics, more than 86,000 people have made their way into the eruption area.

Those who wish to see the volcano do not have to worry about missing the eruption due to the closure, as experts believe that it will continue to erupt for some time to come.

