From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves 2021: New Acts Just Announced

As Iceland aims to ease all domestic pandemic restrictions by the end of June (pending the success of vaccinations in the country), a great many are looking forward to being able to do the things that make life in Iceland special, such as going to concerts. In anticipation of this, Iceland Airwaves is still green-lit for this November, and the organisers have just announced new acts added to the line-up.

Leading the lineup is the UK’s Arlo Parks, whose debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ garnered widespread critical acclaim. Another British act, Sad Night Dynamite, will also perform, as will Metronomy, Squid, Dry Cleaning, Lynks and Porridge Radio.

From the other end of the Atlantic, vocalist, songwriter and producer KeiyaA and Bartees Strange will represent the US.

Naturally, a great many who come to Airwaves also want to check out the Icelandic acts on offer. This year will include a bevy of performers, including Laufey, Eydís Evensen, Ouse, Sin Fang, Mugison, Mammút, Bríet, Kælan Mikla, Axel Flóvent and Vök.

Airwaves will be held from November 3rd through November 6th. Both tickets and travel packages are on sale now.

