From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 10 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 3 Outside Quarantine

Ten new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesteday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All but three of these people were in quarantine at diagnosis.

Four people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 421 people are currently in quarantine, with another 191 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 48.3, up from 45.5 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, down from 4.4 yesterday.

34,492 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of April 28th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 52,546 vaccinations are underway. 87,038 people have received at least the first dose, while 121,530 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

