From Iceland — RVK Newscast #99: Biggest Murder Trial In Iceland & The Ghost House

First off, a new airline is about to take off in Iceland. Second, Icelanders are aiming to have no restrictions in regard to COVID-19 at the end of July. Third, three people died in a fire last summer and a man is currently under trial for being responsible for their death in what is called the biggest murder trial in Iceland. All this and more on this iteration of the Reykjavík Newscast in what the children in the west of Reykjavík call the ghost house.

Location: Brekkustígur, Reykjavík

