From Iceland — RVK Newscast #99: Biggest Murder Trial In Iceland & The Ghost House


RVK Newscast #99: Biggest Murder Trial In Iceland & The Ghost House

Published April 28, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

First off, a new airline is about to take off in Iceland. Second, Icelanders are aiming to have no restrictions in regard to COVID-19 at the end of July. Third, three people died in a fire last summer and a man is currently under trial for being responsible for their death in what is called the biggest murder trial in Iceland. All this and more on this iteration of the Reykjavík Newscast in what the children in the west of Reykjavík call the ghost house.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer
Location: Brekkustígur, Reykjavík

https://youtu.be/aocaO7itKQ0

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Many People Having Accidents On New Electric Scooters

Many People Having Accidents On New Electric Scooters

by

News
Biggest Vaccination Day Today: 9000 Expected To Receive A Dose

Biggest Vaccination Day Today: 9000 Expected To Receive A Dose

by

News
VIDEO: Kolbeinsey, Iceland’s Northernmost Island, Is Hanging In There

VIDEO: Kolbeinsey, Iceland’s Northernmost Island, Is Hanging In There

by

News
Discussions Held In Parliament Over 30 Hour Working Week

Discussions Held In Parliament Over 30 Hour Working Week

by

News
COVID Roundup: Nine Domestic Cases Yesterday, All But Two In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Nine Domestic Cases Yesterday, All But Two In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
Þórólfur Guðnason Advises Against Lifting Meeting Restrictions So Soon

Þórólfur Guðnason Advises Against Lifting Meeting Restrictions So Soon

by

Show Me More!