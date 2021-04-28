From Iceland — Many People Having Accidents On New Electric Scooters

Photo by Vísir/Stöð 2

Figures are showing that more and more people are having accidents on the new electric scooters that are everywhere across the capital area, Fréttablaðið reports.

The Icelandic Transport Authority and Landspítali think that there is a lack of information on the use and safety of these scooters.

The Icelandic Transport Authority intends to start an educational campaign today on electric scooters as many young people don’t know the rules that apply to them or if any even do.

To promote increased safety, the Icelandic Transport Authority intends to publish an educational video, set up an information page on their website and create leaflets in Icelandic, English and Polish on the main safety issues.

Scootin’ about

The popularity of electric scooters has increased a lot recently in this country, as they are great fun and make for a great transport tool.

About one in five Reykjavikians use electric scooters and the use is greatest with 18 to 24 year olds.

This is one of the findings of a Gallup survey for the City of Reykjavík, but it can be expected that its use will increase even more during the summer.

It is pointed out that parents need to get to know the scooters well before they put them in the hands of their children.

