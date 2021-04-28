From Iceland — Biggest Vaccination Day Today: 9000 Expected To Receive A Dose

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

It is expected that 9,000 people will be vaccinated against the coronavirus today at Laugardalshöll, RÚV reports. This is the biggest vaccination day since vaccinations started in Iceland.

Twenty people have been busy with preparing the doses this morning and at 9 o’clock, 30 healthcare professionals will start vaccinating people over the age of 60 and those with underlying health issues.

Jab and cure, until it is done

Ragnheiður Ósk Erlendsdóttir, director of nursing at the capital area’s health care, hopes that it will be successful to vaccinate all this number.

“Yes, I am optimistic that this will work both quickly and well,” says Ragnheiður.

She also went on to say that the proportion of those who turn up for the vaccine is between 85-95%, varying from age group to age group slightly.

Ragnheiður does state that she has been well aware that people are reluctant to get the Astra Zeneca vaccine, but stresses that all those with rare underlying diseases will receive another vaccine.

Tomorrow, 6,000 people will be invited and the aim is for all Icelanders aged 60 and over to have been vaccinated. A total of 25,000 people will be offered the vaccine this week.

