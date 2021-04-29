From Iceland — Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason Has Received A Vaccination

Photo by Visir

The chief epdemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, has finally received the first injection of a vaccine. He received the AstraZeneca vaccine and will get his second dose in three months.

Those who were at Laugardalshöll at the time all gave Þórólfur a round of applause for all the hard work he has done over the past year.

Þórólfur has refused vaccination as a health worker but was now slated to receive it due to his age. “I just feel good,” Þórólfur told the RÚV after he was injected.

He is not the only epidemiologist to have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, as his Swedish colleague, Anders Tegnell, was also vaccinated with the same dose.

The website of the Medical Director of Health states that those who are invited to be vaccinated with the AstraZenca vaccine should be as safe as possible receiving it.

