From Iceland — A Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Was Felt In Reykjavík Last Night

Photo by Roman Zacharij /Wikimedia Commons

At around 23:05 last night, there was a magnitude 4.1 earthquake detected about five kilometres northeast of Grindavík.

This was announced in a statement from the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

This is the largest earthquake that has been detected on the Reykjanes peninsula since March 15 or since the eruption began.

The statement from the Meteorological Office reads:

“The Meteorological Office has received reports that it has been found in many places in the southwest, south and west of the country, or all the way east in Hella and north of Grundarfjörður.”

It was also reported that many aftershocks were felt after the initial quake.

Björn Oddsson, a geophysicist at Civic Protection, tells RÚV that the earthquakes do not indicate that the eruption activity is moving, but that this is normal aftershock activity after the pressure that has been in the area in recent months.

For a while, it was thought that a new crater was going to appear at the volcano sit,e but nothing has been detected yet.

