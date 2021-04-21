From Iceland — Iceland To Distribute Janssen Vaccine Next Week - No Limit As To Who Can Receive It

Photo by NIAID/Wikimedia Commons

Kamilla Sigríður Jósefsdóttir, project manager of the Infectious Disease Control department of the Directorate of Health, announced at a civil defence meeting today that the Janssen vaccine will be distributed throughout the country next week.

It was announced that there would be no limit as to who can get the vaccine.

Kamilla stated: “We have received a conclusion from the European Medicines Agency that the Janssen vaccine can be used.”

There’s always a catch

The European Medicines Agency has received some reports of blood clots following vaccination with the Janssen vaccine. However, side effects seem to be much less common than in the case of AstraZeneca.

The Danes and Norwegians have decided to postpone vaccination with the Janssen vaccine indefinitely due to the side effects.

“The risk is not so great that this is a useless vaccine, because the risk of COVID infection is much higher,” says Kamilla.

Kamilla goes on to say that it is not known who is most likely to be at risk of blood clot formations however, if there is a risk, those people will not receive the Janssen vaccine.

AstraZeneca to be used on younger people

Kamilla announced at the meeting that the age limit for those receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine will be lowered.

She considered it uncertain that there was an increased risk of side effects following vaccination with the substance by gender.

When asked about vaccinating children, Kamilla said that Pfizer had come a long way in researching children aged 12 to 15 and that they were waiting for the results of the research.

She goes on to say that when the results are available, in addition to the marketing authorization in Europe, it will be possible to vaccinate the first risk groups in this age group and then other children.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.