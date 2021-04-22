From Iceland — RVK Newscast #97: How Volcanos Affect Global Warming, Lavafall & New Dead Fissures

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today, we ask a few questions: Is it completely pointless to try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions considering the large pollution of volcanos? And how exactly do volcanos affect their surroundings? In short, Valur and Art visit the volcano, talk volcanos, and then find out that two vents have gone empty. What will happen next?

66 North Cloths

Lava box with lava inside

Newscast supported by Einsök Beer

Location: Geldingadalir

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door