From Iceland — RVK Newscast #97: How Volcanos Affect Global Warming, Lavafall & New Dead Fissures

RVK Newscast #97: How Volcanos Affect Global Warming, Lavafall & New Dead Fissures

Published April 22, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Today, we ask a few questions: Is it completely pointless to try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions considering the large pollution of volcanos? And how exactly do volcanos affect their surroundings? In short, Valur and Art visit the volcano, talk volcanos, and then find out that two vents have gone empty. What will happen next?

Lava box with lava inside

Location: Geldingadalir

