From Iceland — New Interactive Chase Game On The Streets Of Reykjavík Made By UNICEF

Photo by UNICEF

A new UNICEF advertising campaign was launched today in Iceland which features an interactive game taking place in the capital.

The campaign is called Choose Now and stars the actors Aníta Briem and Snorri Engilbertsson in the lead roles. You can also see Kristbjörg Kjeld, Odd Júlíusson and the actors in Kardimommubær perform along with other well-known faces.

Viewers are given control over Aníta Briem and Snorri Engilbertsson and are tasked with choosing the fate of the two protagonists in their attempt to escape from villains chasing them.

A statement from UNICEF states that this is an experience that is unparalleled in the world.

A choose your own story

The viewer selects an escape route with voice control or with the push of a button. What exactly happens in the story and what the characters do next is therefore up to each individual.

The implementation is completely unique and has no parallel in Iceland, so it is safe to say that digital marketing and technological development are breaking new ground here. You can play the chase game in Icelandic, English and Polish.

In a statement from UNICEF, they say: “Every day we make countless decisions. Many of them have no effect on our lives or the lives of others, such as the decisions the viewer makes in controlling the chase game. The last decision in the game has a real impact, in the real world, but it is the decision to become a World Parent and help UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and fight for the rights and welfare of children around the world.”

26,000 and strong

In Iceland, around 26,000 people donate monthly to UNICEF which enables them to help children in very difficult situations.

With the Choose Now campaign, UNICEF wants to invite more Icelanders to choose to donate to their cause as they believe the work being done is worth the small donation.

If you want to try out the interactive game, you can access it here.

If you want to register as a UNICEF donator, you can sign up here.

