From Iceland — Icelandic Composer Wins Grammy For Joker Soundtrack

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won a Recording Academy Grammy Award yesterday for her soundtrack to The Joker, which she accepted over a video link with the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The accolade was awarded in the category of Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media. Hildur was also nominated in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category for Bathroom Dance, but didn’t win this time.

Other Icelanders who narrowly missed out on a Grammy were Daníel Bjarnason and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, who achieved a nomination in the Best Orchestral Performance category for the album Concurrence.

The new silverware will have to fight for space on Hildur’s trophy shelf—already groaning under the weight of an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for her work on The Joker—as well as her Grammy from last year for music in the HBO series Chernobyl.

Hildur gave a short acceptance speech—see below—in which she thanked her various colleagues, collaborators and The Recording Academy.

The Grapevine award for Least Effort Put Into Attempting To Pronounce An Icelandic Name goes to American comedian Bill Burr, who announced Hildur’s win—see below. Perhaps he’d be interested in the Icelandic pronunciation lessons offered here recently by The Grapevine’s Editor-in-Chief!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.