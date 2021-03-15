From Iceland — RVK Newscast #83: 3,000 Earthquake in One Day & Stranded Humpback Whale in Garður


RVK Newscast #83: 3,000 Earthquake in One Day & Stranded Humpback Whale in Garður

Published March 15, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Around 3,000 earthquakes bothered Icelanders yesterday—the most powerful one was 5.4 in magnitude. Geologists think that the longer this unrest in the ground will go on, the more likely that it will end with a fissure volcano in Fagradalsfjall. In other news, it’s official: We have stopped the 4th wave of COVID-19 (#NotAJinx). Only six cases have been found here with the British strain. But there’s bad news for the travel industry: The Schengen area will probably be closed for the summer, meaning that no one outside of the Schengen area can come to Iceland as a tourist. Finally, a whale was stranded in Garður, where we visited today, but we just missed the carcass.

Host: Valur Grettisson
Location: Garður

