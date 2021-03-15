From Iceland — People Warned Against Approaching Beached Whale In Garðskagi

Photo by Jolanta Janaszek

A large crowd of people were gathering at the carcass of a humpback whale that has recently just washed ashore in Garðskagi, Vísir reports.

The carcass of the whale had been floating around the sea for some time now and it had attracted many locals to come see it.

People are not being warned of getting too close to the deceased whale as the Marine Research Institute believe the whale will explode due to gas formation.

A whale of a time

Scientists who have studied the animal say that the creature is considered to be small, despite it still being about 16 metres long.

20 people were gathered there on Saturday, despite scientists stating that it was unsafe.

Footage of the carcass can be found below and photos of the scientists conducting research can be found at Víkurfréttir’s website.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.