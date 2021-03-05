From Iceland — How to Pronounce Icelandic Volcano: Þráinsskjaldarhraun

Photo by Art Bicnick

If there is something you can rely on in Iceland, it’s that there will eventually be a volcano eruption somewhere—and the name of it will be impossible for the rest of the world to pronounce.

But we want to help, so welcome to Grapevine’s Science Lab where we will teach you to pronounce the words circulating around this possible eruption. Our guinea pig today is John Pearson, an experienced ex-BBC radio professional, who tries to get his English-speaking mouth around the news anchor’s worst nightmare.

Þráinsskjaldarhraun – Thrainn Shield Lava

Fagradalsfjall – Beautiful Valley Mountain

Sundhnjúkagígaröð – Channel Mountain Crater Series

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door