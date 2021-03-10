From Iceland — COVID Roundup: No Domestic Cases Detected Yesterday, Quarantine Expands

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

All four recent cases of the coronavirus in Iceland have been of the so-called British variety, which is considered especially contagious, Vísir reports. This was confirmed by chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason in a radio interview this morning.

As reported, there have been four cases detected from people outside of quarantine since March 5th, with an additional person diagnosed while they were in quarantine. Contact tracing has led to further quarantining of anyone who may have been in contact with these individuals.

While none of those who were tested after attending a concert at Harpa last Friday have tested positive for the virus, a pizza delivery person who tested positive was on the job over the past weekend. Their co-workers are now in quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted. However, up to 30 people are now on quarantine after someone who visited the World Class gym last Friday tested positive, RÚV reports.

As for the latest figures, no new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 194 people are currently in quarantine, with another 17 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.6, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.5.

12,729 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 19,393 vaccinations underway.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

