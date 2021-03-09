From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Detected Yesterday, Both Outside Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Two new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Both of them were outside of quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

One of those diagnosed was an employee of the grocery store Hagkaup in Garðabær, Vísir reports. This person worked in item stocking during the night shift, and was working during last weekend. Due to the nature of their work, they had little to no contact with customers, and the entire store has been sanitised.

As reported yesterday, two people were diagnosed with the virus while outside of quarantine, and they are indirectly connected to a person who tested positive at second screening on March 4th. Contact tracing has also been traced to a concert held at Harpa last Friday. This has led chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason to warn of a possible group infection on the way.

Six people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 107 people are currently in quarantine, with another 16 in isolation,. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.6, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0.

12,710 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 16,607 vaccinations underway.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

