From Iceland — Seismic Roundup: Signs Magma Chamber Is Growing, Quakes Still Abound

Photo by Art Bicnick

Scientists at the Icelandic Met Office detected another harmonic tremor pulse, early this morning near Fagradalsfjall in Reykjanes, which in all likelihood indicates that the magma chamber—estimated to be just over a kilometre beneath the surface—is growing, Vísir reports.

There are as yet no signs that the magma is on its way to the surface. No cracks or fissures have yet appeared. However, the presence of the pulse—a series of small quakes spaced very close together—nonetheless indicates an increasing likelihood of a volcanic eruption. This is the third such pulse detected in the area since March 3rd.

In all, some 930 quakes have been recorded in the area since midnight, only one of them over a magnitude of 3.

As reported, in the event of a volcanic eruption in the area, it will in all likelihood be a fissure eruption. This is marked by lava pouring out of a crack in the earth, but very little ash. Possible locations for the eruption also indicate that it is highly unlikely to reach populated areas or important infrastructure.

Grapevine will keep you apprised of updates on the situation as they happen.

