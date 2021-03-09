From Iceland — RVK Newscast #81: Earthquakes Up To 20,000 & The Comeback Nobody Asked For


RVK Newscast #81: Earthquakes Up To 20,000 & The Comeback Nobody Asked For

Published March 9, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We are now at close to 20,000 earthquakes—or even more—but there are still no volcanic eruptions. Scientists are pretty sure that there is a serious threat going on, though. We look at the complex situation arising from there being five volcanic systems in the area, and why it’s wrong to say that there is a volcano in Krýsuvík.

Finally, the comeback nobody asked for; COVID-19 is back with a vengeance. And it means business, possibly threatening the fourth wave. But there is also the possibility that neither of these things will happen—the fourth wave, or a volcano. What a time to be alive, right?

Newscast supported by Einstök – https://einstokbeer.com

Location: Ásfjall – https://goo.gl/maps/WBPmd112NCc11iYr8

