From Iceland — RVK Newscast #81: Earthquakes Up To 20,000 & The Comeback Nobody Asked For

We are now at close to 20,000 earthquakes—or even more—but there are still no volcanic eruptions. Scientists are pretty sure that there is a serious threat going on, though. We look at the complex situation arising from there being five volcanic systems in the area, and why it’s wrong to say that there is a volcano in Krýsuvík.

Finally, the comeback nobody asked for; COVID-19 is back with a vengeance. And it means business, possibly threatening the fourth wave. But there is also the possibility that neither of these things will happen—the fourth wave, or a volcano. What a time to be alive, right?

