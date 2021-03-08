From Iceland — Three Charged With Importing Drugs Into Iceland

Photo by OhanaUnited /Wikimedia Commons

Three people, two women and one man, have been charged with importing five thousand e-tablets, five kilograms of hashish, one hundred pieces of LSD and 250 grams of methamphetamine from Spain, Fréttablaðið reports.

One woman smuggled the methamphetamine inside of a sanitary napkin in her underwear.

Shoulda known better

The alleged violations were committed in December last year.

The man is said to have booked both women’s routes and paid for their tickets and accompanied the other woman to Iceland.

The woman transported the drugs by air from Amsterdam, with a stopover in Stockholm, and from there to Iceland. The materials were found in the suitcase of the woman she was carrying when she arrived in the country.

The hash, MDMA and LSD arrived into the country on the 19th December where the smugglers were seized upon arrival into the country.

The 250 grams of methamphetamine were smuggled a day later from a flight that came from Copenhagen. The woman who arrived then was caught smuggling the drugs in in a sanitary napkin in underwear.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.