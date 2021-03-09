From Iceland — Houses In Flateyri At Risk Of Avalanches Receive Protection

Photo by Magnús Einar Magnússon/Vísir

Construction is underway to strengthen houses in Flateyri that are at risk of avanlanches, Fréttablaðið reports.

The Ísafjörður municipality launched this action plan in January and it is expected that all the houses at risk will be reinforced by the summer.

Protection from Mother Nature

Amongst other things, bulletproof glass will be installed on the windows of houses that are at risk. This is being done in order prevent snow from busting into people’s homes.

Where necessary, reinforced walls, ceilings and doors will also be installed.

There are a total of eight houses that are in high risk areas, by Ólafstún, Goðatún and Hjallavegur. Three houses will be selected first, costing 25 million ISK.

Is there snow other way to protect the people?

As part of the project, the avalanche barriers that are already in place will be strengthened to better protect the village.

Avalanche barriers will also be set up on Eyrarfjall to reduce snow accumulation.

Land will also be excavated and shaped beyond existing defences and soil research carried out in the port area.

Last year, an avalanche flooded into the Flateyri harbour and many small boats were damaged or completely destroyed. The cost of the lattice is estimated at ISK 150 million and the landscaping at ISK 150 to 180 million.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.