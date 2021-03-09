From Iceland — Unattended Car Rolls Into Children

Photo by HMH

A car left unattended in Hafnarfjörður on Sunday rolled into a playground where two children were using a swing, striking one of them.

Parents had to lift the vehicle off the child, who was taken to hospital; no detailed information is available on the condition of the casualty. However Sævar Guðmundsson, the local chief of police, suggested that the accident could have been more serious, according to mbl.is.

The driver of the car is reported to have gotten out of his vehicle after engaging neither a gear, nor the handbrake. The car then rolled down a hill and entered the playground.

“This violates the provisions of the Traffic Act; it remains to be seen whether there will be charges. The case is under investigation by us, and the man will be questioned,” said Sævar.

The children had been celebrating a birthday in a nearby home, and several other party guests witnessed the incident. Support has been made available to anyone who might have been traumatised by the incident.

