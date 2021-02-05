From Iceland — COVID Round-Up: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

COVID Round-Up: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

Published February 5, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

One new case of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This individual was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

13 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 24 people are currently in quarantine, with another 33 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 3.8, up slightly from 3.5 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is at 7.1, up from 6.5 yesterday.

4,855 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 7,805 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

