From Iceland — Increase In Sales Of Corona Beer Last Year

Over the past year there has been a 12% increase in sales of the beer brand Corona, despite there being a general shortage of the product.

Halldór Ægir Halldórsson is the brand manager at Vinnes, Corona beer’s agent in Iceland. He told Fréttablaðið that “We are seeing a very large increase in sales of Corona last year.

“Iceland stands out when it comes to the sale of Corona last year. It was certainly a difficult year all over the world, but I do not know what it is, whether it is this special humor of Icelanders that causes Corona sales to increase so much in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, but I know that sales declined in many places,” says Halldór.

Views on the beer have been infected.

A survey was conducted in the US that found 38% of beer drinking Americans would not order Corona despite it having nothing to do with the virus. Furthermore, Corona and the company that markets it in America saw their stocks slump last year due to the product’s name.

A temporary price reduction will be offered by Vínbúðin’s stores this month. One bottle will decrease by more than a 100kr throughout the month.

Halldór states, “Most of all, we want to get the beer out at a good price.”

