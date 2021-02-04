From Iceland — Bill Aims To Support Microbreweries In Iceland

Progressive Party MP Þórarinn Ingi Pétursson and others from his party have submitted a bill to Parliament which aims to provide greater support for smaller breweries in Iceland, Skessuhorn reports.

The bill would make changes to existing alcohol laws that would lower the taxes and special fees placed on Iceland’s smaller beer and spirits manufacturers.

“The goal of the bill is to increase support for smaller alcohol producers and increase their competitiveness,” a statement on the bill reads in part. “There has been a lot of growth in the industry in recent years, especially in the countryside. This bill also aims to support greater employment opportunities, amongst other areas, in tourism.”

The bill coming from a party within the ruling coalition, it has a good chance of passage. When a vote will be taken remains to be seen.

