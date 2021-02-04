From Iceland — Mayor Of Reykjavik Not Convinced By Bridge Project Idea

Photo by Visir / Vilhelm

Dagur B. Eggertsson, the Mayor of Reykjavik, has shown concerns about recent plans to make a bridge connecting Holtavegur and Grafavogur, Vísir reports.

After seeing new reports, the mayor believes that a tunnel would be a better option.

A report from a working group on Sundabraut was presented yesterday and stated that a tunnel would be 14 billion ISK cheaper. The bridge would cost 83 billion ISK, whilst a tunnel would only cost 69 billion kr.

Conflicting opinions between the Mayor and the Minster of Transport.

The assessment from experts behind the report say that a bridge is a considerably better proposal than a tunnel.

This was then backed by Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, Minister of Transport and Communications, where he concluded that a bridge would serve the neighbouring area better.

Dagur B. Eggertsson pointed out that “It was after a thorough consultation with the residents in the districts that are most affected by Sundabraut and we have said from the beginning that in order to change the city’s policy, a dialogue and consultation must take place, among other things with those who live in these neighbourhoods and evaluate both options from all angles.”

“I think it’s just a sign of the times that these diverse modes of transport and public transport are included in this picture”

Dagur however does believe that a bridge would make it far easier for cyclists and walkers to take advantage of the new link between the areas.

“I think it’s just a sign of the times that these diverse modes of transport and public transport are included in this picture. We can not make a comprehensive assessment of anything in terms of transport without thinking about how it will be useful to us to strengthen public transport and not increase the traffic load that is high in the city.”

Everything comes with a price.

When asked about his doubts, the mayor said that there needs to be a better review of cost estimate.

“It has been pointed out that there is a direct cost comparison between the Sundabraut project, but there are various costs that are incurred, for example the harbour area and possibly nearby residential areas that need to be included in the picture.

“So the next step would be socio-economic analysis on the one hand and environmental assessment on the other. But it seems to me that this work is good and lays the foundation for the conversation that needs to take place.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.