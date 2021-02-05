From Iceland — Mask Wearing Simply A Matter Of Respect For Others

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland’s head of civil defence issued a reminder yesterday that overcoming the pandemic requires all Icelanders to show consideration and respect for others.

Speaking at the routine coronavirus update meeting, Víðir Reynisson said that most people were joining the fight by willingly wearing face masks as necessary. However, there were still reports of individuals abusing shop workers who asked them to follow the rules.

“Don’t be the type who is rude to staff in the shop, just use a mask,” Frettablaðið reports Víðir as saying. “We are all in this together, and the shop staff are helping us in this fight.”

Víðir also reminded Icelanders that wearing a mask is an act of respect to those around you, and shows care for other people. “The most important thing is that we are decent and good to each other, and love is what will move us forward in this,” Viðir reminded the nation.

The current regulations stipulate that masks must usually be worn whenever it is not possible to maintain a two-metre distance between people. More details are available at the covid.is website.

