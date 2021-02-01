From Iceland — Two Suspects Arrested, One In Custody, In Connection With Shooting Of Mayor's Car

Photo by Art Bicnick

One suspect is currently in custody in connection with the shooting of Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson’s family car, Vísir reports.

Police raided the home of two suspects over the weekend, one of whom had weapons including two .22 calibre rifles and ammunition, which does bear strong comparability to the shots and bullets found on and in the mayor’s car. While he was later released, the other suspect is still in police custody.

The police statement says that they are treating the matter very seriously, and have made it a top priority of their investigations unit.

The incident has left the mayor shaken and his family troubled. Dagur spoke frankly about the situation on roundtable discussion show Silfur Egils yesterday. He said that his home has become a target, with both him and members of his family reluctant to stand near their windows.

He also said that he has been disturbed by a video being circulated by a group called “Open Downtown”, which objects strongly to making portions of Laugavegur and Skólavörðustígur car-free. The video shows the home of the mayor and environs.

One of the people behind the video, Bolli Kristinsson, has publicly apologised for the video, saying that it inaccurately states that the mayor bought three parking spaces directly from the city without the spaces being advertised.

This is incorrect, and Bolli is requesting that the video be taken down.

