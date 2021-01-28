From Iceland — Reykjavik Mayor's Car Shot At

Photo by RIFF

The car of Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson was damaged, RÚV reports, when it sustained gunfire last week. It is highly probable that this is linked to similar shootings reported on last week.

The car is used by the mayor and his family. Police say they are taking the matter seriously and are currently investigating.

As reported last Friday, several bullet holes were found in the windows of the offices of the Social Democrats, the party from which Dagur hails. His home has been under police watch since the weekend.

Investigations of these shootings have been progressing. The police have reportedly been examining surveillance camera footage taken near Social Democrat offices around the time of the shooting.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with any of these incidences.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.